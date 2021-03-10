Investigation clears Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, COO following complaints

They faced allegations of flouting procurement policies and processes, improper use of the organisation’s resources, bullying, intimidation and the abuse of donor relations.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation has cleared Nelson Mandela Foundation leadership.

The foundation had probed complaints from anonymous staff members against CEO, Sello Hatang, and COO, Limpho Monyamane.

They faced allegations of flouting procurement policies and processes, improper use of the organisation’s resources, bullying, intimidation and the abuse of donor relations.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said that it was pleased to report that the investigation, conducted by law firm Bowman Gilfillan, had found no objective evidence to support the complaints.

It said that Hatang and Monyamane, who voluntarily took special leave while the investigation was underway, would return to work this week.

However, the foundation said that the probe had shown a number of financial and human resources policies and procedures needed to be revised, strengthened and restated to ensure consistency and compliance.

The investigation was initiated after an email was sent to the chairperson of the board by an anonymous staff member in December.

The appointed law firm tasked with looking into the claims conducted interviews with 21 staff members during January and February.

They clustered the complaints into four areas of investigation - the culture at the foundation, procurement, improper use of resources and the abuse of donor relations.

The final report was presented to the board of trustees this week and it was accepted unanimously.

