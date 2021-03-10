Higher education dept to present 2021 funding policy options to Cabinet

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is facing major shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and budget cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education is expected to present the 2021 student funding policy options to Cabinet for approval on Wednesday.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is facing major shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and budget cuts.

First-year students have been left anxious after NSFAS failed to confirm funding for the current academic calendar.

On Tuesday, Wits University students disrupted traffic near the main campus in Braamfontein protesting over student funding issues.

South Africa is facing a higher education funding crisis with many students unable to afford tuition.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said as soon as Cabinet approved the 2021 funding guidelines, money for first year NSFAS beneficiaries would be released.

But the higher education funding problem is far from over as Wits University SRC member Kanakana Mudzanani explains.

“Students are actually being excluded from universities on the basis that they are unable to pay for their outstanding fees.”

Students around the country have been calling for government to come up with a funding model that will not only cover poor students but also the so-called missing middle.

