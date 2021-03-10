'He was gasping': Doctor recalls trying to save student protest shooting victim

Tebogo Sedibe is a doctor at the My Clinic health facility in Braamfontein and he recalled how he tried to save his 35-year-old patient after he was shot when police fired rubber bullets.

BRAAMFONTEIN - A doctor has described how he tried to save the life of a man who was shot and killed when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein.

It’s understood that the man was caught in the crossfire right after being treated by the same doctor at the My Clinic health facility.

Forensic authorities have spent the day combing the scene and police watchdog Ipid is investigating.

#witsprotest [WATCH] Wits University students formed a guard of honor earlier as a forensic pathology vehicle left the scene where a man was shot and killed in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students. TK pic.twitter.com/xxjJLTLtUW EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021

Tebogo Sedibe is a doctor at the My Clinic health facility in Braamfontein and he recalled how he tried to save his 35-year-old patient after he was shot when police fired rubber bullets.

"My assistant called and I put on my PPE and went outside and I found him lying on that spot where he was."

#Witsasinamali The mans body is still on the scene here in Braamfontien as Wits students continue with their protest. TK pic.twitter.com/DAdTL9Joc8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021

Sedibe said that he did all he could to save the man’s life.

"When I found him he was gasping - that's a sign of the end of life. I tried to resuscitate him by doing CPR compression on him but unfortunately, it was not successful."

The death of this man has angered protesting students, who are now calling for Police Minister Bheki Cele to account for his death.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.