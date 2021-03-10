Denel unable to pay severance packages, Scopa hears

Denel CFO Carmen le Grange said that they had managed to repay outstanding employee salaries, but some divisions, such as Denel Dynamics and Denel Vehicle Systems continued to experience severe constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - State arms manufacturer Denel is facing a severe cash shortage and the parastatal is unable to pay severance packages.

The struggling SOE is currently restructuring.

Management on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on its annual report and performance.

Denel told MPs that it had seen a drastic reduction in revenue over the past three years.

During that period, the state arms manufacturer suffered R4.4 billion in losses, partly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFO Carmen le Grange told MPs that Denel was struggling to pay severance packages as part of the restructuring process.

"We continue to have an issue in terms of the salaries and our ability to pay the full amount of salaries every month. We have also lost a number of critically skilled in some of our key divisions. We have started a Section 189 process in terms of restructuring that was approved by the board, however, we have continued to have a lack of funds to pay severance packages."

Le Grange said they had managed to repay outstanding employee salaries, but some divisions, such as Denel Dynamics and Denel Vehicle Systems continued to experience severe constraints.

The Denel briefing was one of a number of hearings into SOEs led by the parliamentary finance watchdog.

Scopa has already conducted hearings into Eskom, SAA and Transnet.

