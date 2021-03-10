Clinical study finds no scientific evidence proving Ivermectin’s potency

The data was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A clinical study has found there's no scientific evidence proving antiparasitic drug Ivermectin's potency in the treatment of mild COVID-19.

The concluded that: "Among adults with mild COVID-19, a 5-day course of ivermectin, compared with placebo, did not significantly improve the time to resolution of symptoms.

"The findings do not support the use of ivermectin for treatment of mild COVID-19, although larger trials may be needed to understand the effects of ivermectin on other clinically relevant outcomes."

South African infectious diseases specialist doctor Jeremy Nel said this peer-reviewed study had shed more light on the issue.

Nel said none of the medication they used had proven potent.

Last month, the High Court ruled in favour of lobby group AfriForum's application for medical practitioners to prescribe the drug under certain conditions.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has established what's called a compassionate use mechanism that allowed doctors to dispense the drug.

