Wits University management open to meeting with protesting students

Police used rubber bullets earlier on Tuesday to disperse a group of students who were blocking roads with rubble and disrupting traffic on Empire Road.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University said that it remained open to meeting with students to try and get a resolution to the funding crisis facing the country.

Protesting students want the cap for financial exclusion to be moved up to R150,000.

However, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said that it could only assist those owing up to R120,000.

"Wits management has been engaged with the SRC for two to three weeks now in various meetings. The university has made a number of concessions to the students, including committing R10 million to a Wits Hardship Fund and another R10 million to the Wits COVID-19 relief fund."

