Wits students block Empire Road while protesting over registration issues

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University students are protesting in Milpark on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic flow in the area.

They've blocked Empire Road with rubble at the M1 bridge near the university.

The student representative council has tweeted that the protest is over registration issues.

In Milpark reports of protesting students on Empire Road between Barry Hertzog and Jan Smuts at the M1 bridge near Wits University expect heavy delays in the area #JHBTraffic EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 9, 2021

Students will register pic.twitter.com/6uTWMeHMY1 Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 9, 2021

Wits main campus pic.twitter.com/Kd0WXoY8sa Oshun of Evangelista (@GodessOshun) March 9, 2021

A motorist in the area said he saw about 30 people protesting earlier on Tuesday morning.

“They were quite aggressive so we stopped, and a few people came up to the cars with bricks in their hands and were threatening some of the drivers that if they dared passed, they would do something about it.”

On Monday, the university said it was ready to kick-start the 2021 academic year after registering 35,000 students.

