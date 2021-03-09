WATCH LIVE: Molefe continues Transnet-related evidence at state capture inquiry

On Monday, he told the commission that the first he knew that he was being considered for the Transnet CEO position was when a recruitment agency called him to submit his CV.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission continues to hear Transnet-related evidence from the former CEO Brian Molefe on Tuesday.

He said that he was capable but not a corruption detection machine.

“I was definitely not a corruption detection machine. That does not mean that if I saw the corruption that I could not understand it or was incapable of understanding it. I’m just saying I’m not a specialist corruption detection machine."

