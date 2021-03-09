Teen killed, child (4) wounded in Lavender Hill shooting

The suspects are still at large and the motive remains unknown.

CAPE TOWN - Two children are the latest victims of gunfire in Lavender Hill.

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead, while a four-year-old child is recovering in hospital after being wounded on Monday.

The incident happened in the St Montague Village area.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "A 17-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and a four-year-old child was shot and wounded. When police arrived on the scene, they found the body with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics and the four-year-old child was taken to a nearby medical facility for more medical treatment."

The suspects are still at large and the motive remains unknown.

The shootings occurred mere hours after assailants opened fire on a man and six-year-old girl in Wesbank.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.