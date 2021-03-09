Task team mapping ways to reduce COVID-19 spread at churches - SACC

The council wants the government to revisit regulations to allow for an increase in capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) on Tuesday said a task team was mapping out ways to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 at religious facilities.

Under level one restrictions, 100 people are permitted at indoor venues, while 250 are allowed outdoors.

The council wants the government to revisit regulations to allow for an increase in capacity.

The South African Council of Churches' Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said a task team would explore methods of ramping up compliance before making its case to the government.

"If we're able to commit to this, we believe we will be able to have a sustainable, non-infectious environment with a less risk."

Provided people continue to abide by health and safety directives, the council does not foresee larger church gatherings contributing to the third wave of infections.

"Regular worship has not been, in recent months, the source of infection. What has been the source is having funerals, and as for funerals even then it's not the actual service so much but it is the things that happen around it."

Mpumlwana is hoping the government will at the very least, relax restrictions for Easter services.

“I'm not going to say we are asking for a permanent solution, I'm going to say that we are currently focused on how to make sure that we can safely celebrate Easter, and we can assess the situation."

