SAHRC condemns ongoing attacks on foreign nationals in Durban CBD

At least two men were left critically injured and hospitalised after a group of unknown suspects attacked informal traders in the city on Monday.

DURBAN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it was disturbed by ongoing violence targeted at foreign nationals in the Durban CBD as it could trigger more attacks in other parts of the province and nationally.

The suspects also torched a gazebo and three stalls before fleeing the crime scene.

SAHRC said it would meet on Tuesday with those involved in a bid to stop attacks against foreign nationals in the Durban CBD.

The commission’s KZN manager Lloyd Lotz said: “We are condemning any form of violence against any human being and we are condemning the alleged target on foreign nationals.”

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association have previously led demonstrations calling for the removal of foreign nationals in the city, accusing them of stealing economic opportunities from locals.

Lotz said the commission was monitoring the impasse and had called on law enforcement authorities to act against anyone involved in criminal activity.

