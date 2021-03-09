SA launches its first 24-hour space weather regional warning centre

The Space Weather Centre in Hermanus will monitor the sun to provide early warnings and forecasts on space weather conditions.

CAPE TOWN - Women are at the forefront of an advanced space weather project.

The first-ever 24-hour space weather regional warning centre was launched on Tuesday at the South African National Space Agency in Hermanus.

#SANSA Minister of Higher Education and Training, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande at the launch. GLS pic.twitter.com/eGAc0tf2Nd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2021

The centre will be completed in November 2022.

Space weather refers to a collection of physical processes, beginning at the sun and ultimately affecting technology on earth and in space.

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Blade Ndzimande, said: "The fact that it hosts here one of the 19 space weather centres in the world, it's something that is very important."

#SANSA We’re in Hermanus today where the Science and Technology departement is launching a 24 hour high tech facility. GLS pic.twitter.com/3qDc9uFD32 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2021

Three PhD candidates to conduct research at the centre are women and more women and girls have been encouraged to consider a career in science and technology.

