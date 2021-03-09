Ramaphosa: Govt's plans to strengthen economy showing signs of progress

The president spoke at the 9th Annual Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government's plans to strengthen the economy were showing signs of progress.

"The automotive master plan, for example, aims to double the amount of job opportunities by increasing the level of local content in vehicles assembled in this country from 39% to 60%. That is a whopping increase."

Ramaphosa also shared details of progress in other sectors.

"The poultry master plan has contributed to the production of more than a million additional chickens every week that make their way onto the shelves in our retail stores and that too is a great success."

