Probe into Robben Island Museum mismanagement finalised

JOHANNESBURG - A probe into allegations of mismanagement at the Robben Island Museum has been finalised.

The Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association raised alarm over these allegations in 2018.

The Robben Island Museum Council has since launched an investigation to test the claims.

Through the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture and the State Attorney, an independent legal advisor was appointed to assess and investigate the matter.

The Robben Island Museum said out of respect for employees concerned and potential witnesses and the integrity of the disciplinary process, no further information could be provided at this stage.

Council chairperson Khensani Maluleke said that they had received a report on how to legally deal with the matter going forward.

“The recommendations are still to be implemented at this point. In time, we can confirm that the investigation revealed evidence which sustains a prima facie case for disciplinary steps in relation to one of the allegations. The finalisation of the disciplinary process and or any other legal proceedings relating to.

Maluleke said that the outcome of this process would be made known and an executive summary of the report would be made available to the public.

