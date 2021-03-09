Prasa heads to court to evict train track occupiers Central Line

The agency has already served notices to people who have built shacks on the railway line but have not moved yet.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Monday said it would approach the courts to assist in removing people who had occupied the train tracks on the Central Line in Cape Town.

The agency has already served notices to people who have built shacks on the railway line but have not moved yet.

Trains cannot yet go beyond Langa on the Central Line because of the land invaders.

Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said the next step was to head to court, which was in motion.

“We're going to ask the court to help support an eviction order, even that will have to be done in line with the COVID regulations.”

He said the lawyers had been briefed and had spoken to the judge president as it was a High Court matter.

“What we are clear about is that these people have to move, what we are clear about is that this Central Line needs to get back in business.”

He said thousands of commuters wanted the trains on this line and this couldn't be stopped by illegal occupiers living on the train tracks.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.