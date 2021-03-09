20°C / 22°C
PP calls for consistency in condemning politicians attacking Chapter 9 heads

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office confirmed on Monday night that she's laid a formal complaint of crimen injuria against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector said there should not be selective condemnation against politicians who attack the head of the Chapter 9 institution.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office confirmed on Monday night that she's laid a formal complaint of crimen injuria against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

On Sunday, the minister tweeted that Mkhwebane was a "hired gun" following reports that African National Congress members of Parliament are opposed to her removal from office.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said there needed to be consistency in disciplining politicians who attacked Mkhwebane.

“We have seen politicians previously taking shots at a Public Protector and there was widespread condemnation of that whether or not people agreed with the decisions of that Public Protector.”

