Nzimande: Unisa must explain why it accepted extra first year students

The portfolio committee on higher education has summoned the university to explain why it failed to stick to its enrollment plans.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Monday said those responsible for accepting extra first-year students at the University of South Africa (Unisa) for two consecutive years must be called to account.

Unisa's student representatives are taking Nzimande to court, accusing him of instructing Unisa to cut down the number of new students by 20,000 this year.

Nzimande said all universities were held to a six-year enrollment limit and was demanding answers why Unisa did not adhere to its plans.

“This has created unnecessary tension and an attempt now by our detractors to try and project our government as being for the exclusion of students.”

Nzimande said if any of the country's public universities didn't stick to their quota, this would have huge implications for the sector.

“It means that we now have to take money from other institutions to support those who have gone beyond the number of people they are meant to accept.”

Nzimande said his department was not for the exclusion of students but the university must stick to its enrollment plans.

