NC man sentenced to 18 years in jail for raping his niece (13)

Police said the victim's father caught the uncle in the act, but the man managed to flee.

CAPE TOWN- A rapist has been sentenced to 18-years behind bars.

The man was found guilty in the Galeshewe Regional Court, in Kimberley, on Monday for raping his 13-year-old niece in January 2018.

His identity may not be revealed to protect the victim.

He was soon arrested. The incident happened in Kagisho, near Galeshewe, in the Northern Cape.

