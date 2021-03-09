Molefe stands by decision to deviate from agreed payments to Essa's Regiments

Brian Molefe told the state capture commission that Regiments had saved Transnet R2.8 billion - more than half of its annual profit of R4 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said he stood by his decision to deviate from agreed payment terms that saw Salim Essa’a Regiments making R78 million.

Molefe took exception to the allegation that he knew that half of the payment went to Essa.

He repeated that he did not even know Essa.

"I felt that this could be done. This was a decision that would typically be taken by a CEO in my position. This was nothing out of line Mr Myburgh."

Evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh continued: "Well, from what you heard yesterday, did you have a sense of what happened to half of this money?"

"No, I don't know what happened to half of this money," Molefe responded.

"It was paid to Mr Essa," Myburgh clarified.

To which Molefe responded: "I did not know it at the time. I don't know it other than the fact that you said it."

