Man accused of murdering 2 Kraaifontein officers returns to court

CAPE TOWN - A man charged with killing two Kraaifontein police officers returns to the Bluedowns Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and constable Mninawa Breakfast were ambushed and killed whilst on duty in Bloekombos just over a week ago.

Mxoleleni Sikhala was apprehended in Khayelitsha later that same day.

Sikhala is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, as a woman who was inside the police van at the time of the shooting was wounded.

He also faces a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The matter was postponed a week ago in order for a defence attorney to be appointed.

Three other suspects appeared in the Khayelitsha Regional Court on Monday in relation the attack.

Two were found in possession of the slain officers' stolen firearms. A third was found in possession of the alleged murder weapon.

That matter has been postponed to 15 March for bail information.

The murdered officers' families last week called for their killers to face the harshest punishment as they prepare to bury their loved ones in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

