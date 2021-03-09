Man accused of killing 2 cops in Kraaifontein opts not to apply for bail

Mxoleleni Sikhala faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering two Kraaifontein police officers made his second court appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Sergeant Mnakwazo Mdoko and Constable Mninawa Breakfast were killed just over a week ago.

The accused, Mxoleleni Sikhala, faces two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In the dock today, Sikhala refrained from applying for bail.

The matter has been postponed to 5 May for further investigation.

