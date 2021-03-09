Malema, Ndlozi back in court for allegedly assaulting an officer

The pair are accused of assaulting police officer Jacobus Venter at the Fourways Memorial Cemetery in 2018 at struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are back in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning for their assault trial.

During their last court appearance in October, Venter said Malema became hostile when he was asked to present the necessary permit to enter the burial site.

On Tuesday, the court expects to hear testimony from the operational manager of the cemetery.

The first investigative officer and other high-ranking police officials will also give testimony on Tuesday.

