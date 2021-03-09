Magashule: ANC top six decided to respect Zuma’s rights

They held a virtual meeting with the former leader on Monday night over his decision to defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said the party’s top officials had decided to respect former President Jacob Zuma’s rights.

They held a virtual meeting with the former leader on Monday night over his decision to defy a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture inquiry.

Magashule described the five-hour meeting as positive, constructive, energising and giving of hope to the people of South Africa.

Zuma also missed his deadline to oppose the state capture commission’s contempt of court application, which is currently before the Constitutional Court.

He's maintained that he will go back to the witness stand at the inquiry if its chairperson Raymond Zondo recuses himself.

Magashule said the top six meeting with Zuma anchored around the country’s Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Describing it as one of the best meetings ever held, he told journalists during Monday night’s media briefing that Zuma delivered an extensive presentation to ANC leaders explaining his position.

“And we all agreed that there has not been any intention to undermine the Constitution of South Africa.”

The top officials were tasked by the national executive committee during its meeting last month to engage the former leader to understand his decision to defy the courts.

Magashule said the party respected Zuma’s rights and had decided to continue giving him space to deal with this matter.

“Whether to appear before the state commission, judicial commission of inquiry... we have left that matter because he will further consult with his lawyers.”

Zuma missed his deadline to file opposing papers against the commission of inquiry’s application for him to be found in contempt of court.

