HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, and community outreach grant in KZN cut by nearly R1.3bn

The province’s Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that the cut formed part of cost-reduction measures implemented by the provincial government in a bid to maintain fiscal stability.

DURBAN - The HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, and community outreach grant in KwaZulu-Natal has been cut by almost R1.3 billion over the next three years.

[@KZNGOV Economic Transformation] @Kzntreasury MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube delivers the 2021 KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Budget. Catch it live on all @kzngov social media platforms. #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/saqWN8QsjF — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) March 9, 2021

Dube-Ncube delivered the provincial budget speech for the 2021–2022 financial year during a hybrid sitting of the provincial legislature.

KwaZulu-Natal government authorities had initially planned to spend R138.2 billion in the 2020–2021 financial year.

However, after budget cuts and changes made in the adjustments budget in November, this has now been reduced to R137.1 billion.

MEC Dube-Ncube said that the provincial government plans to reduce travel costs and freeze non-essential posts as budget cuts continue to threaten service delivery.

Funds allocated in the fight against HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria may have been reduced by close to R1.3 billion but Dube-Ncube said that efforts to overcome COVID-19 had been boosted by R484 million.

"This addition is made for the purpose of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine programme."

The MEC said that over the next two years, the funds would be used to cover administration costs associated with rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.

