Heavy security at Wits after protesting students disrupt campus activities

JOHANNESBURG - There's heavy security at Wits University on Tuesday afternoon after protesting students disrupted activities at the institution.

Students under the banner "Asinamali" ("We don't have money") blocked roads around the university with rubble earlier, disrupting traffic.

They were protesting over a number of issues, including the financial exclusion of some 6,000 students due to historical debt.

#Witsasinamali Wits University Students are protesting this morning under the banner ‘asinamali’ meaning we don’t have money. They’re protesting against the financial exclusion of some 6 thousand students over historical debt. They’ve disrupted some activities @WitsUniversity. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2021

The main entrance at Wits University has been closed, with security only letting a few people onto the campus, with the majority being turned away.

Students have accused the university management of ignoring the plight of those unable to register for the academic year due to historical debt.

"We must say that the university itself is not prepared to commence the academic year. We say this because as it stands, first-years are back on campus and they are not being accommodated, they are sleeping on benches yet the university had given them the res offers," said Wits SRC member, Kanakana Mudzanani.

Students will register pic.twitter.com/6uTWMeHMY1 — Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 9, 2021

Earlier, the police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowds of protesting students.

The situation had calmed down and student leaders said that they were discussing a way forward.

