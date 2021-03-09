Gungubele: No justification for Zuma not to appear at Zondo Inquiry

African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Mondli Gungubele said that the ANC could not use political means to resolve the former president's legal troubles.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Mondli Gungubele said that there was no justification for former President Jacob Zuma not to appear before the state capture commission.

Gungubele also dismissed threats that if Zuma was jailed the country would descend into chaos.

Speaking on 702 on Tuesday, he said that the ANC could not use political means to resolve the former president's legal troubles.

READ: Magashule: ANC top six decided to respect Zuma’s rights

Gungubele said that there were no structures within the ANC fit to deal with Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court order.

He said that Zuma’s dispute with the legal system had to be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.

Growing tensions between the former president and the state capture commission, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, had also resulted in several Zuma allies warning that the ANC would collapse and chaos would ensue if he was jailed.

READ MORE: ANC setting bad precedent by giving Zuma ‘space’ while he defies law: analysts

But Gungubele has dismissed this, saying that the ANC had directed members to respect the rule of law and that anything outside of this would be sick and stupid.

"To me, those are sideshows, those are stories that I don't take seriously," he said.

He also defended Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to Zuma’s Nkandla home, saying that while the ANC must be firm when it came to the law, there was nothing wrong with encouraging the former president to abide by it.

"In the current situation in the country, it is not a waste of time to encourage the former president, even by Bheki Cele and the top six to go to the commission."

The ANC's top six will put together a report on its meeting with Zuma and table it at its next meeting.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.