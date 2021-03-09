Gungubele left discomfited by Magashule communicating ANC's position on Zuma

Ace Magashule, who is the secretary-general of the ANC, is also a close ally of the former president, while he also faces his own corruption charges stemming from his time as premier of the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Mondli Gungubele said that Ace Magashule communicating the party's position on former President Jacob Zuma's legal issues was a "serious source of discomfort".

He told 702's Clement Manyathela that this affected the credibility of the messages the party was trying to communicate to the public.

Magashule, who is the secretary-general of the ANC, is also a close ally of the former president, while he also faces his own corruption charges stemming from his time as premier of the Free State.

On Monday evening, Magashule told journalists that the ANC had the best ever meeting held with Zuma over his defiance of a Constitutional Court's order for him to return to the state capture commission of inquiry.

He also said that the ANC's top six had decided to give Zuma space to continue consulting with his lawyers over the matter.

Gungubele said that he objected to a leader facing formal charges communicating on behalf of the party.

"Our SG has not been found guilty by any court but the fact of the matter is that he's formally charged. In that instance, perceptions around his integrity are very serious. It's very important that when we communicate things, we organise and make sure that that communication is easily accepted."

