Gama to cross-examine Bowman Gilfillan director after he appears before Zondo

The former Transnet CEO said Bowman Gilfillan director Christopher Todd and state capture commission evidence leader Anton Myburgh shouldn’t have been allowed to call him a fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - Siyabonga Gama's legal team has on Tuesday agreed to postpone his application to cross-examine Christopher Todd until Gama testifies.

“Gama was described as one of the three architects of state capture, we consider that allegation alone as wrong.”

Among others, Todd testified that Gama defied board instructions and awarded an R800 million contract for refurbishing locomotives to an international manufacturer even though the board gave strict instructions for the work to be done by Transnet's rail engineering division.

But Gama concluded a contract with an overseas manufacturer that had to set up new operations.

Todd was part of disciplinary processes that found Gama guilty of gross misconduct.

Gama's lawyer K.C Oldwadge said he would wait for him to testify.

