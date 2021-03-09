Ex-EC health dept employee pleads guilty to laundering over R357k

Baxolile Ngoloyi has been convicted of fraud, corruption and money laundering, involving over R357,000 by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha.

CAPE TOWN - A former Eastern Cape Department of Health employee has on Tuesday pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Baxolile Ngoloyi has been convicted of fraud, corruption and money laundering, involving over R357,000 by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha.

From December 2017 to mid-2018, he conspired with Sithembile Smith, the sole director of Eza Services and Suppliers, a construction company based in Cookhouse, to use the business’ bank account.

This so he could facilitate fraudulent payments from the department.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani said: “He colluded with a business person by processing and approving payments from the department to the business account for services, which were never rendered. His case was postponed to 3 May 2021 for sentence proceedings.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.