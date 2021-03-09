Driving School Association to meet with Mamabolo over online booking system

The association wanted the system scrapped, saying it created backlogs because bookings could be made online only once a week and their businesses were struggling to secure slots.

JOHANNESBURG - The Driving School Association has on Tuesday called off its strike ahead of a meeting with Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to hash out issues around the online drivers' licence booking system.

Traffic came to a standstill in parts of the city last week when members protested against the system.

Spokesperson Abel Mositsa said Tuesday’s meeting with Mamabolo would determine the next step.

“They requested to have a meeting with us on Tuesday, so that’s when we decided to call off the protest for Monday and Tuesday until we get the results from the MEC. But if the results are negative, then we will continue and plan another strike.”

