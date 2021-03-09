Copies of Malema altercation video made before CCTV footage deleted, court hears

Malema and Ndlozi returned to court on Tuesday to face charges of the alleged assault of a police officer during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Witnesses in the assault case involving Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have told the Randburg Magistrates Court that various copies of the CCTV footage of the altercation between the pair and a police officer were made before it was deleted from a hard drive.

Malema and Ndlozi returned to court on Tuesday to face charges of the alleged assault of a police officer during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

The police’s James Bronkhorst, who is the second witness to take the stand, said that he received a copy of the footage incident from Deon Kingbell, who was the manager of the Fourways Memorial Cemetery at the time, to investigate the incident.

Earlier, Kingbell told the court how he downloaded the footage on a flash disc, handed it over to the police and then made three to seven copies for himself before deleting the footage from the hard drive.

Speaking through an interpreter on who else received the footage, Bronkhorst said that he gave the video to Johannes Venter, the officer accusing Malema and Ndlozi of assault.

"I had the memory stick in my possession and then used it in my briefing to the head of the VIP Protection Services," he said.

Asked why he gave a copy to Venter, he said that there was no specific reason why as the information he needed was not classified and because he was central to the incident, he gave Venter a copy.

Both witnesses have told the court that they had not leaked the video footage to the media.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.