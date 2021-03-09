CoCT emergency services on standby for incoming cold front

Members of the public are reminded to contact the municipality in the event of an emergency.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that its services and agencies were on standby ahead of the predicted inclement weather.

Capetonians better grab their raincoats and blankets, as a cold front makes landfall on Tuesday night.

Disaster Risk Management's Chantel Alexander: "The South African Weather Service has advised that a cold front will make landfall tonight, bring rainfall and also strong north-westerly winds along the coast reaching speeds of between 45km/h and 60km/h. Rough and choppy sea conditions are predicted too."

"Residents are urged to exercise caution and to contact the city's public emergency communications centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline."

