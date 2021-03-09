ANC setting bad precedent by giving Zuma ‘space’ while he defies law: analysts

The ANC top six held a virtual meeting with the former president over his decision to defy a Constitutional Court order that he return to the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - There are serious concerns that the African National Congress (ANC) is setting a dangerous precedent by choosing to give Jacob Zuma space while he continues to defy the Constitutional Court.

They held a virtual meeting with the former president over his decision to defy a Constitutional Court order that he return to the state capture inquiry.

ANC secretary Ace Magashule described the five-hour meeting as positive and constructive.

READ: ANC top six decided to respect Zuma’s rights - Magashule

Zuma also missed his deadline to oppose the state capture commission’s contempt of court application, which is currently before the Constitutional Court.

Political analyst professor Lesiba Teffo said he was concerned about the potential upheaval for South Africa as a result of Zuma’s actions.

He believes that the ANC is doing the right thing to try and persuade Zuma but acknowledges there’s more to this than meets the eye. He said Zuma might not want to listen to the ANC for a number of reasons.

“They haven’t seated him properly as an organisation, they kicked him out of the office and humiliated him.”



WATCH: Zondo: We will ask for imprisonment of Zuma if found guilty of contempt of court

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said these meetings with Zuma set a dangerous precedent.

“There isn’t much accountability in those meetings and most importantly as well, we don’t know in what capacity they visit him in because some are in government. The lines have been very blurry and the communication has been very one way.”

Meanwhile, ANC national executive committee member Mondli Gungubele said it was a fallacy to believe Zuma’s legal problems could be resolved outside of the country’s legal system.

In an interview with 702 on Tuesday morning, Gungubele described the meeting by his own party’s top officials with the former leader as not surprising but disappointing.

Gungubele said his understanding of the law meant the ANC couldn't find solutions to Zuma’s dilemma on its own.

“There is no entity forum that can resolve legal dispute and in this country, we have established laws with all its processes.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.