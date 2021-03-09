ANC missed an opportunity to take back narrative on Constitution - analysts

The ANC’s top six announced through secretary-general Ace Magashule that they respected the former leader’s rights and would give him space to deal with his legal woes.

JOHANNESBURG - Analysts have criticised the African National Congress (ANC) for failing to reaffirm its belief in the country’s rule of law and constitutionalism following the party’s meeting with former President Jacob Zuma.

The state capture commission of inquiry has applied for the Constitutional Court to find the former president guilty of being in contempt of court after he refused to adhere to an order from the apex court to return to the witness box.

Starting with a one-sentence statement, followed by what some have described as a wishy-washy media briefing, the ANC has been criticised by analysts for missing out on an opportunity to take back the narrative on the country’s Constitution and rule of law.

Director of Jasoro Consulting, Tessa Dooms, said that the ANC showed once again that it had no political or moral authority to call its own members to order or to ensure they behaved in a particular way when it came to dealing with the law, society and morality.

"Whether or not you are accepted or not in the ANC, succeed or not in the ANC, it has nothing to do with objective moral, ethical, legal or political standards."

Nelson Mandela University’s Ongama Mtimka said that the ANC’s top officials seemed to only echo former President Jacob Zuma’s position on the matter instead of amplifying the party’s own approach to the matter.

"More an appeal by the party to actually give space to former President Zuma, who currently is waging an attack against the constitutional order of the country."

Dooms also said that the success and failures of the ANC had a direct impact on the country, warning that South Africa could no longer continue waiting on the governing party to come right.

