125 more COVID deaths take SA’s toll to 50,803

The Department of Health said 638 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and twenty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 50,803.

“Eastern Cape 0, Free State 31, Gauteng 8, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 5, North West 46, Northern Cape 18 and Western Cape 10 - which brings the total to 50,803 deaths,” the department said.

This means the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic stands at 1 521 706.

The recovery rate is at 94.7%, with one million 442 thousand people having recuperated.

On the vaccine front, 107,054 healthcare workers have so far been inoculated.

