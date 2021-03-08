Wits University expected to kick off 2021 academic year today

The university said it registered 35,000 students for the current academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University is expected to begin its 2021 academic programme on Monday.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the institution received over 70,000 applications for just over 5,000 available first-year places.

Patal said the academic programme would take place online for the first semester.

“Wits has invested in a new learning system and has ensured that students have access to data devices so that learning and teaching can continue despite the hindrance of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all first-year students have registered already. However, the university is extending registration for undergraduates until 19 March and for post-grads until 12 March.”

However, a limited number of students are allowed to return to campus.

These include students who are required to conduct experiments in laboratories, to participate in studio work or those involved on the frontline in hospitals and clinics.

