With Easter near, SACC wants govt to consider larger gatherings under level 1

CAPE TOWN - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) said that it wanted the government to reconsider level one regulations to allow for larger gatherings.

More congregants have returned to their places of worship over the weekend, as level one restrictions allow for an increase in capacity.

Religious gatherings are now permitted with 100 people indoors or 250 people outdoors.

The South African Council of Churches said that a blanket approach to all religious facilities was not sustainable, and that venues should instead be allowed to operate in accordance with a 50% capacity rule.

The council's general secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said that a task team had been assigned to explore ways of further reducing the rate of infections, before making its case to the government.

“We are not making that request idly, we are taking the trouble to identify what things we can do even more to drive down infection," he said.

Mpumlwana said that they were not gunning for a permanent solution, but were hoping that churches would at least be accommodated for the upcoming Easter period.

“We are trying to do this to persuade the government, even if it's just a provisional agreement that can be made before the Easter celebrations."

He also said that worship had not been driving infections in recent months and that the so-called "after tears" funeral parties had played a major role.

