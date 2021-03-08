WATCH LIVE: Gigaba cross examines unidentified witness at Zondo inquiry

Known only as witness number 3, the man has told the commission that Gigaba would visit the Gutpa residence where he collected bags of cash and bought tailored suits with the money.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Minister Malusi Gigaba is cross examining an unidentified witness at the state capture commission on Monday.



Known only as witness number 3, the man has told the commission that Gigaba would visit the Gutpa residence where he collected bags of cash and bought tailored suits with the money.

He said he was a driver for Gigaba during his term as public enterprises minister.

He said the former minister told him not to record the trips to Saxonwold.

Advocate Paul Pretorius said the man was in witness protection.

Gigaba cross examines unidentified witness at Zondo inquiry

