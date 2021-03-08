Two people critically injured in attack on informal business in Durban CBD

The police’s Jay Naicker said that police were investigating a case of public violence after group of eight to 10 unknown men set a gazebo and three tables alight.

DURBAN - Two people have been left critically injured and hospitalised following an attack on informal businesses in the Durban CBD on Monday morning.

"Two men were brutally assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment. The police were notified of the attack and responded and the suspects fled into the crowd."

Naicker said that the police were currently on scene and monitoring the situation.

