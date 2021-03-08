Trio accused of killing 2 Kraaifontein police officers appear in court

The officers were on duty last weekend when they were shot and killed.

CAPE TOWN - Three men allegedly connected to the killing of two Kraaifontein slain police officers appeared in the dock on Monday.

The officers were on duty last weekend when they were shot and killed.

Their attackers fled with their service pistols.

Simamkele Lesaona and Bonginkosi Fobosi appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court after they were found in possession of the slain pair's stolen firearms.

READ: More suspects arrested in connection with Kraaifontein police murders

Lucas Kasane, another accused, also appeared in the same dock for the illegal possession of a firearm.

The weapon is believed to have been used to carry out the murder.

The matter against the trio has been postponed to 15 March for bail information.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.