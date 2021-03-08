Thando Thabethe to take over 947’s afternoon drive slot

Thabethe’s show will be replacing the 'Fresh On 947' that was hosted by media personality DJ Fresh.

JOHANNESBURG – 947 has on Monday announced that actress, MC and well-known broadcast personality, Thando Thabethe will be joining the team as the official drive time host of 947 Drive with Thando, weekdays from 3 pm to 7 co-hosted by energetic Alex Caige.

Thabethe’s show will be replacing the Fresh On 947 that was hosted by media personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane.

Recognised for her savvy approach to her career, Thabethe embodies the rewards of hard work and determination.

In fact, she has been making waves since cutting her teeth in radio as a student presenter on UJFM.

Thebethe is known for her distinctive style, bringing her own flavour of music and conversation to everything she does.

“Thando has over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry and has proven to be a successful and gifted presenter during her time on various radio stations. She is a young, dynamic and multi-talented woman, whose drive and ambition is a great example for all aspirational South Africans with the courage to reach – and work – for their dreams,” 947 station manager Thando Makhunga said.

“I am really excited to be returning to radio and to have been approached by Joburg’s coolest frequency, 947 – is just fantastic. I have always loved the radio as a medium to genuinely connect with people through music and conversation. I believe that music is a true leveller, bringing people together in a place and time that is just about what they are hearing and how it makes them feel. I can’t wait to get behind the mic and contribute to our 947 audience’s listening experience,” said Thabethe.

