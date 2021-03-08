Teen suspect in Mapula Khune's murder released due to lack of evidence

The 17-year-old boy was supposed to have appeared in the Ventersdorp Children's Court on Monday, however, the matter was not put on the roll after the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute due to lack of evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The teenager arrested in connection with the murder of Itumeleng Khune's sister, Mapula, has been set free due to insufficient evidence.

The teenager was arrested on Friday, a day after the charred body of 27-year-old Mapula was found in a back room of her grandmother's house in Tshing.

After the discovery of Mapula's body, police opened an inquest but the charge was later changed to murder following the arrest of the teenager.

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothane: "The NPA will not be instituting any prosecution against the 17-year-old boy who was arrested. This is due to insufficient evidence. The docket has since been returned to the police for further investigations."

