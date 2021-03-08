Teen accused of murdering Mapula Khune to appear in court

The suspect was arrested on Friday following the discovery of her body.

JOHANNESBURG - A teenager is expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Children's Court on Monday in connection with the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s sister Mapula.

The suspect was arrested on Friday following the discovery of her body.

The 27-year-old's charred remains were found in a house in the Tshing area on Thursday.

READ: Police investigate motive behind Mapula Khune’s murder

It's understood the victim was at her grandmother's house when the room she occupied was allegedly torched.

The police's Adele Myburgh said authorities initially investigated an inquest, but after obtaining more information, it was changed to a charge of murder.

“A 17-year-old teenager is expected to appear before the Ventersdorp Children’s Court as prescribed by the Child’s Justice Act for the murder of Mapula Khune.”

Myburgh said following the incident, there had been several reports of mob justice in the community.

“Since Friday, additional charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm have been reported as community street patrollers and family members have been allegedly assaulting alleged perpetrators of Khune.”

Police have cautioned members of the public against any acts of violence and to instead allow the law to run its course.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.