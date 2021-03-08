Suspect in Miche Samuels murder silent on bail application

Abdul Salam appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday and his case has been postponed until 5 May for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of having killed his wife while they were driving in Ottery Road last week remains behind bars.

He allegedly stabbed Miche Samuels while she was driving, this led to a crash and the woman died.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the accused has not applied or indicated whether he wanted to apply for bail.

The State will have to organise an interpreter for the accused.

