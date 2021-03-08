South Africa’s business fraternity mourns death of Peter Matlare

He died on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19-related complications.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been paying tribute to the late Peter Matlare.

He died on Sunday at the age of 61 from COVID-19 related complications.

READ: Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19

Matlare served in many senior positions over the years, including as CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation and Tiger Brands.

He also served as Primedia CEO.

The business community has lost a giant; Matlare has been hailed for his integrity, impeccable track record and professionalism.

The South African Chamber of Commerce believes that Matlare played a pivotal role in ensuring local businesses thrive on the African continent.

The chamber’s Mto Xulu said Matlare’s passing was a great loss: “His passing leaves a great dent in the work that we are doing and integrating the African economy and we pass our condolences to his family and his colleagues at Absa.”

His former colleagues, business associates and friends have also paid tribute to Matlare and praised his strong and ethical leadership.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.