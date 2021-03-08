Some Luthuli House employees left in limbo as ANC struggles to pay salaries

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) told some of its Luthuli House staff members that it did not know when money for their salaries would become available.

The management at the governing party's headquarters promised to pay employees their February salaries by Friday.

But Eyewitness News has seen a brief memo to affected staff explaining that there had been no movement on remaining payments and that they would receive an update if the situation changed.

The workers have complained about the challenges that this had brought on with their creditors, with some claiming that they were facing eviction due to the uncertainty around their monthly salaries.

Last year, general manager Febe Potgieter said that the COVID-19 outbreak had exacerbated the ANC's financial troubles while the party's Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile once claimed that late transfers from donors was the reason behind salary delays in December 2019.

