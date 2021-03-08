Sandile Nkosi joins ex-husband Bongo in dock over theft, corruption matter

She's accused of receiving R1 million from a legal firm after the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department paid R52 million to Singwane Attorneys without any basis for such payment.

JOHANNESBURG - The former wife of African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo has appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court for corruption and money laundering.

Sandile Nkosi joins Bongo and 10 others facing charges of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

READ: Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo cleared of corruption

Nkosi handed herself to the Hawks earlier on Monday and was released on R10,000 bail.

She's accused of receiving R1 million from a legal firm after the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department paid R52 million to Singwane Attorneys without any basis for such payment.

ALSO READ: Bongo, co-accused used intricate web to loot Mpumalanga dept, court hears

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngema: "This is believed to be an act of corruption because the money was received from the Department of Human Settlements and this money was part of a syndicate's corruption of about R52 million that was sent to the attorneys, which was then laundered."

Nkosi will return to court in May, along with her ex-husband.

Bongo and his co-accused allegedly inflated land prices of farms for when he was working in the provincial department, costing the taxpayer about R123 million.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.