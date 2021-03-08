20°C / 22°C
SA sees 862 new COVID cases & 31 more deaths

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 50,678.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Thirty-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 50,678.

The Department of Health said 862 more infections had also been detected.

South Africa has racked up 1 521 068 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 1 440 874 people have recuperated so far, with the country's recovery rate at 94.7%.

On the vaccine front, 101,841 health workers have been inoculated.

