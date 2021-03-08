Presidency joins South Africans in mourning Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare

Deputy Absa CEO Peter Matlare passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 61.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has joined South Africans in mourning the death of Absa banking group deputy CEO and Primedia's former CEO Peter Matlare.

Matlare passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 61.

Primedia Broadcasting is saddened by the news of Peter Matlare’s passing and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We particularly remember Peter for his role as Primedia CEO before exiting the group in 2001. #RIPPeterMatlare — 702 (@Radio702) March 8, 2021

The late businessman has been hailed as a transformation pioneer who contributed immensely to the economic development of South Africa in various roles, in both the public and private sectors.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that his passing was a great loss to the nation as the country was confronted with the task of rebuilding the economy and would require seasoned and experienced leaders like Matlare.

#PeterMatlare South Africans are paying tribute to the late Peter Matlare this morning. He died yesterday at the age of 61, from COVID-19 related complications. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2021

Matlare is the latest high-profile South African to succumb to the virus.

Last week, former 702 talk show host Karima Brown died, while in January the virus also claimed the life of the Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

