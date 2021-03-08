Plans to turn Belville into CT's second CBD to take 5 to 10 years - CoCT

The City of Cape Town said that it had completed a feasibility study into the project that included upgrades to roads, as well as business and residential sectors in Bellville.

CAPE TOWN - Plans to develop Bellville into Cape Town's second central business district will take another 5 to 10 years.

The northern suburban town is about 22 kilometers from the Cape Town CBD.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato last week announced that plans were in place to turn Bellville into a world-class CBD.

Already, hundreds of thousands of people make use of the area's integrated transport system, which acts as an interchange to get people to various parts of the city.

Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said that the town could be more.

“We want Bellville to be the distribution hub but also the innovation hub.”

The municipality has called on residents to participate in a public comments process.

